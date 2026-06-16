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England have 'so many players better than Bukayo Saka' & he doesn't 'deserve' World Cup starting spot, claims ex-Arsenal star
The surprising verdict from an Arsenal legend
Speaking to talkSPORT, the former France international shared a brutal assessment of Saka's recent performances. Despite the winger helping the Gunners lift the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final, Petit believes the attacker has severely dropped off. "Saka, for me, is not coming out of a good season with Arsenal," Petit stated. "We saw that in the Champions League final. He doesn’t make an impact anymore, and I think that there are other players who deserve to be picked in the starting lineup." Arsenal have enjoyed a stellar campaign, but their legendary midfielder remains entirely unconvinced by the young forward's current output on the pitch ahead of the tournament.
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Brutal honesty regarding the England winger
The 24-year-old has earned 49 caps for his country and already featured in three major tournaments, yet Petit feels his inclusion in the starting XI is completely unjustified. Continuing his astonishing rant, the Frenchman added: "I’m a huge, huge fan of Saka, but I’ve got to be honest. If I’m his team-mate, I don’t understand it. There are so many strong and talented players who are better than Saka." The forward struggled heavily in the European final, contributing to an overall seasonal tally of 11 goals across 49 appearances. This included seven goals in 31 Premier League matches.
A proven track record and upcoming challenges
Despite the harsh criticism, the Arsenal star has proven pedigree when it comes to international football. In the last World Cup, he scored three goals, while his European campaign this season yielded three goals and two assists in 11 matches. The winger must now answer his critics on the pitch as England prepare for their Group L campaign. The Three Lions face a demanding schedule, starting against Croatia on Wednesday before playing Ghana on June 23 and concluding against Panama on June 27. England have a wealth of attacking options, but the winger knows exactly how to perform and deliver under the immense pressure of tournament football.
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What next for Saka and the Three Lions?
The Three Lions will heavily rely on their Premier League champions, including Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke, as they kick off their highly anticipated World Cup campaign against Croatia. Saka will be desperate to silence his doubters and prove Petit wrong by delivering immediate match-winning performances. The forward must now focus entirely on regaining his peak form as the world's biggest tournament officially gets underway.
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