England fear Reece James hamstring injury ahead of Panama World Cup clash

The technical department are also carefully managing Bukayo Saka's workload as the forward regains full sharpness following an Achilles problem.

Tuchel said: “He seems to be more and more ready, and will hopefully push, and then we will see what is coming. He’s getting there, and there’s more and more training sessions, so he needs to have more sessions now. Two sessions to be ready for Panama. It’s not only about Bukayo, but it was good he got some minutes under his belt. Hopefully, there is no reaction and he is good to go.”

Following a sluggish display against Ghana featuring just four shots on target, the head coach was questioned on whether the Arsenal winger possessed the big-game mentality required to ignite the frontline. He added: “We need it from everyone. I’m not engaging in that.

"It’s not like Bukayo comes back and everything is solved, and I don’t want to put this on his back. He is a top player, that’s why he is with us. We need him desperately, like every other player, in top shape, and pushing. But everyone is doing their best, and it’s not the moment to shout for individual names to help us out. We’re in a good place, still.”