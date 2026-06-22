VIDEO: Thomas Tuchel screams at Djed Spence to 'wake up' in England World Cup training as full-back speaks out on viral clip

Despite the aggressive nature of the instruction, Spence has insisted there are no hard feelings between him and the former Chelsea boss. The Spurs man downplayed the drama and praised Tuchel's approach to management. He stated: "Yeah, I think it's normal. He's a great manager and he wants the best from his players. He demands high standards, and for this tournament, we need to be ready, we need to be honest. I think every session needs to be up to high quality and that's what he demands. It's good."

The 25-year-old defender remains unfazed by the public dressing down, suggesting that Tuchel's directness is applied to the entire squad. Spence admitted: "No feeling, really. I wouldn't be there anyway, and he says it to everyone else. No, no, no, freedom is just part of the game. If he needs me to do whatever, I'll do it. It's just part of the game, really."

Spence continued to laud the atmosphere under the new regime: "I think he's a great manager, he's a great guy. Very detailed in what he wants to do. I think the boys really love him and have a great respect for him. I think it's like what he always says, we're building a family here and we've built a family... I think if everyone's on the same path, we can do special things. He's built an environment in the squad."