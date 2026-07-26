Eddie Howe breaks silence on Bruno Guimaraes' transfer links with Arsenal as Newcastle boss endures 'another challenging summer'

The uncertainty surrounding Guimaraes compounds what has already been an incredibly difficult transfer window for Newcastle. Following Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool last September, the club have already seen Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon join Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona this summer, respectively.

Discussing the severe impact of losing these crucial first-team figures, Howe did not hide his frustration. "We don't want to lose our best players. That's an obvious statement to make. So, losing those big two is painful for us, and difficult," Howe lamented. "For me, it's been another challenging summer so far, but we're always trying to do our best for the football club, short and long-term, and try and get the squad in its best shape."