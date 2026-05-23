Moments later, stadium stewards removed the club crest from the main stand and carried it into the underground passageways. The slogan "Plaintiff, Judge, Executioner" remained visible beneath the emblem.

Both sets of supporters also unfurled several banners: "Great rivals unite: F**k you, DFB" in the Bayern stand and "We fight against everything you stand for" among the Stuttgart fans, directed at the German Football Association.

For several minutes, fans in the stands chorused, "F**k the DFB," and at times Bayern and VfB supporters even traded call-and-response chants, uniting against the common target.