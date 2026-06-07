Disaster for Germany as Lennart Karl ruled out of World Cup as team-mate explains how Bayern star suffered awful injury

Speaking in the mixed zone following Germany’s 2-1 victory over the United States, Stuttgart star Undav provided a first-hand account of the moment Karl went down. The injury occurred during the final stages of the team's preparations, casting a shadow over what should have been a final warm-up match.

"It happened during a shot - in the very last action of the final training session," Undav explained to Sky Sport. "When he then touched that spot, we realised 'okay, something is wrong there.' When we got the result, we were naturally very sorry for the boy."

"He's a top lad, he's been giving it his all and has a bright future ahead of him. He would have loved to take part in the big tournament, but unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about it. These things happen. We wish him all the best. He's supporting us from home and we will try to give everything."