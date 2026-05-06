Diego Simeone pushes ex-Atletico Madrid chief Andrea Berta as staff forced to separate pair before Arsenal celebrate progress to Champions League final

The fiery nature of Simeone is nothing new to football fans, dating back to his infamous clash with David Beckham at the 1998 World Cup. His managerial career has been defined by pushing boundaries, and his behaviour throughout both legs of this semi-final drew heavy fire from pundits. Tensions were particularly high following a controversial VAR decision in the first leg, and the second leg at the Emirates provided more fuel for the fire.

TNT Sports pundit Steve McManaman did not hold back in his assessment of the Argentine's conduct in the first leg. He said: "I look at the behaviour of Diego Simeone and his assistants when the referee was trying to come over to the monitor - it was atrocious. The constant haranguing of the fourth official. Once he gives it and there's contact, it's not a clear and obvious error, he shouldn't go back to re-ref it again. It baffles me but I thought he had an awful game. If that happened in the opposite box, Simeone would be going apoplectic for a penalty, and his behaviour is awful, honestly it's awful."







