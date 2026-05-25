Diego Simeone claims Julian Alvarez has 'already made his decision' on summer transfer as Atletico Madrid boss gives spiky response to striker's links with Barcelona, Arsenal & PSG

Following a disappointing final-day 5-1 defeat to Villarreal, Atleti boss Simeone was quizzed on whether his star striker would remain at the Metropolitano next season. Rather than offering a flat denial of the exit rumours, the Argentine coach delivered a pointed response that has left fans in Madrid feeling uneasy about the World Cup winner's continuity.

Speaking to Movistar, Simeone made it clear that the responsibility for the player's future lies solely with the striker himself. "It's not a question for me, it's a question for Julian," he said. "He's old enough to know what he's going to do, and I imagine he's already made his decision."