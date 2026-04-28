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'Snowball of lies' - Julian Alvarez responds angrily to fresh Barcelona transfer reports ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League showdown with Arsenal
Alvarez slams 'snowball of lies'
Speaking to the media ahead of Atletico Madrid’s massive Champions League semi-final first leg encounter against Arsenal, Alvarez addressed the growing noise surrounding his future. The World Cup winner expressed frustration at the constant stream of stories suggesting he is destined for a move to the Camp Nou this summer.
“I try not to give too much importance to what they say, because the truth is that every week new things come out, all kinds of new information,” Alvarez said. “I try not to waste energy on that and to focus on what we’re doing here at Atleti. I try not to give too much importance to what’s said in the media, because it often starts becoming a snowball of lies. I can’t keep going out to clarify or deny everything that comes out all the time.”
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Barca's hunt for a new number nine
Despite the player's dismissive stance, Barcelona’s interest in the former Manchester City man appears very real. Hansi Flick's side are reportedly scouring the market for a long-term successor to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, who is increasingly likely to leave as a free agent at the end of the current campaign. Reports suggest that Barca have already approached Atletico to sound them out about a potential deal for the 26-year-old.
Atletico Madrid are in a strong negotiating position, however, having signed Alvarez in 2024 for a fee that could reach €95 million. The forward is currently protected by a massive €500m release clause and has a contract that runs until 2030, meaning any pursuit from the Blaugrana will require a significant financial investment at a time when the club is still navigating tight spending regulations.
Agent shuts down house-hunting rumours
The fire was further stoked recently by reports claiming that Alvarez’s family had been seen scouting property in Catalonia. The suggestion was that the striker's inner circle was already making preparations for a permanent move to Barcelona, but this narrative was swiftly and aggressively shut down by the player's representative.
Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez's agent, branded the claims as complete fabrications during a recent interview. “No one in the family has been in Barcelona. The last time was for the match against Atlético, and they returned to Madrid the next day,” Hidalgo stated.
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Focus on Champions League glory
For now, Alvarez is determined to block out the external noise as Diego Simeone’s side prepares for their European showdown with Arsenal. The Argentine remains a vital part of the Rojiblancos' setup, and the club is even said to be considering a contract extension to ward off interested suitors and reward his performances.
While the transfer window officially opens in June, the battle for Alvarez's signature is already one of the most talked-about sagas in Spain. Barcelona remain optimistic that they can eventually find the financial leverage to land their primary target, but they face a player and a club who are currently projecting a united front in the face of mounting speculation.