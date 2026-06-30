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England line up vs DR CongoGetty
Tom Hindle

Declan Rice recall is a no-brainer - but who starts on the wings?! How England SHOULD line up vs DR Congo as 2026 World Cup knockouts begin

Analysis
England
T. Tuchel
FEATURES
England vs DR Congo
DR Congo
World Cup
D. Rice
B. Saka
J. Bellingham

It hasn't always been pretty, but England have achieved their aim of winning their World Cup group to set up a favourable last-32 tie. They will face DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday after eventually seeing off Panama last time out, but form and fitness mean Thomas Tuchel's team selection is far from certain as the knockout stage gets underway.

The time for rotation, though, is over. Tuchel spent the first three games of the tournament making small allowances, perhaps even chucking in an experiment or two. Bukayo Saka wasn't ready? Noni Madueke would do. Can't decide between Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford? Rotate them. Out of right-backs due to a pretty poor oversight when it comes to basic squad building? Well...

We are now into the knockout stage, where experiments tend to be discouraged, and risks don't always pay off. It's now on Tuchel, in fact, to pick his best side and get them to play some good stuff together as they look to build some momentum for a run deep into the World Cup.

The good news is, we have a pretty good idea of what that looks like. Seven outfield players pick themselves, leaving questions at right-back, and the two wing positions. There are probably no controversial calls to be made here, but GOAL outlines the side Tuchel should pick when England take on DR Congo in the World Cup round of 32...

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    GK: Jordan Pickford

    In truth, we are still waiting for Jordan Pickford to find a bit of form in goal. The Everton shot-stopper was relatively untroubled against Panama, and didn't really have a save to make against Ghana, either. His only real action over the last two games, in fact, was a poorly judged clearance that almost ended in a free-kick and potential red card.

    Will he be tested more here? Well, Congo aren't exactly an attacking force. But they can construct fluid moves on the break, and there will likely be times where England do get exposed. Either way, Pickford is the No.1, and he likely won't be an observer for long.

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  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RB: Djed Spence

    Well, it's looking a little thin back there. Reece James, it seems, will be in the picture to play later at the tournament should England advance. But Jarell Quansah's ankle injury has caused more headaches for Tuchel. He is now down to his fourth-choice right-back (if you include Tino Livramento - sent home with an injury of his own).

    That man is Djed Spence, who has already started for England this summer, albeit at left-back. But this seems to be one for a bit of a tactical rejig, with Spence on the right and Nico O'Reilly retaining his place on the other side - despite being a bit suspect defensively at times.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Marc Guehi

    It's a case, otherwise, of keeping it simple at the back. John Stones was trusted in the first game of the tournament and looked like a player still returning to full fitness. It's hard to recapture form in the middle of these things, and Tuchel made the ruthless, if sensible, decision to bring Marc Guehi in.

    And even if the former Crystal Palace defender hasn't set the world alight, he has still very much done his job back there. Call it unspectacular, but he's the safe option here.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH67-PAN-ENGAFP

    CB: Ezri Konsa

    The case here is pretty much the same for Guehi's centre-back partner. Has Ezri Konsa been bulletproof at the back? Nope. But he's the best option here, and the safest, too. Even if Konsa had a shaky moment or two against Ghana, he remains a top-class option at the back.

    There are others, notably Trevoh Chalobah. But making a call like that would be too big of a risk at this point. England have their duo now. Stick with it.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LB: Nico O'Reilly

    It doesn't seem like O'Reilly is Tuchel's preferred option. Indeed, after a mixed showing against Croatia to open the tournament, he was dropped for the second game. Perhaps it was a little harsh, but there is no doubt that England are a bit more defensively solid without him. O'Reilly is still a converted attacking midfielder, after all.

    Of course, the flip side is that O'Reilly's attacking quality simply cannot be denied. He played a key pass in the run up to England's second goal against Panama, and his ability to progress the ball from deep will be invaluable - especially in transition. It's a calculated risk from Tuchel, but one that needs taking.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Elliot Anderson

    A no-brainer in the middle of the park. It was reported that Elliot Anderson was struggling with some muscle tightness following England's second group game, but he still started in the third.

    The 23-year-old has played nearly every minute this summer, and there is no reason to believe that the streak won't continue - even if the England midfield hasn't fully gelled yet.

  • Declan Rice England 2026 World CupGetty

    CM: Declan Rice

    Declan Rice was left on the bench for the duration against Panama. And that is a good thing. The Arsenal midfielder has played through injury for months now, and after picking up a knock in the previous fixture, there was no need to further risk him in a game that required a bit more attacking verve. He trained this week, though, and Tuchel has confirmed he will start.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Jude Bellingham

    Does this even need intellectualising? Jude Bellingham has been England's best player at the World Cup thus far, and it's not particularly close. When he's on the pitch, England are better. Simple as that.

    The question is: where, exactly does he play? Bellingham was deployed in a bit of a deeper role against Panama, and starred. Could this be a game that calls for him to drop back, and have Rice push up? That's for Tuchel to determine, but he's the best player here.

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RW: Bukayo Saka

    Bukayo Saka still isn't fully fit. At least, he doesn't look like he is. Some of the explosive moments aren't there, while some of the usual jinks, cuts and turns aren't as sharp as they used to be. Basically, Saka is working his way back, and trying to do so in the middle of a major tournament. That's a really difficult thing to ask. But he is also too good to not be in the side here. So, yes, he should start, even if that just means 45 good minutes. Get him in.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    ST: Harry Kane

    It was suggested that England rely on Harry Kane too much. That is nonsense. He is England's best player on paper and the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or. He is un-droppable, and for good reason. He will expect to add to his goal tally against DR Congo after a profitable group phase.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LW: Marcus Rashford

    Before the tournament, it was a straight shootout between Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford for the starting spot on the left. And in truth, neither has really got it right.

    Gordon did a serviceable job against Croatia for 60-ish minutes, then Rashford came on and scored. The new Barcelona man was entrusted again from the start against Ghana, but didn't make things happen. Most recently, Rashford got a start of his own, but some of his decision-making was lacking.

    Yet Rashford should retain his spot, if only because he offered more attacking ideas than Gordon. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Tuchel go the other way, though.

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