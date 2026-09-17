David Beckham backs Lionel Messi for NINTH Ballon d’Or as Inter Miami superstar hits historic goalscoring landmark in Campeones Cup victory

Speaking after the landmark victory, Inter Miami co-owner Beckham was quick to lavish praise on his star player. The former England captain insisted that Messi's unprecedented longevity and sustained brilliance make him the undisputed favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or.

"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, there is no one at 39 that's doing that, and doing it at that level," Beckham declared. "He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it."

Casemiro, who benefited from Messi's precise delivery to seal the win, echoed Beckham's sentiments. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder urged supporters to appreciate the twilight of the forward's extraordinary career.

"We have to enjoy this because we don't know how long we'll have it," Casemiro noted. "What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible. He remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS."



