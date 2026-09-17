AFP
Lionel Messi hits historic 100-goal milestone as Inter Miami conquer Cruz Azul to lift Campeones Cup
Messi makes history as Miami secure silverware
The Argentine maestro reached yet another remarkable career milestone on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium. Messi opened the scoring in the Campeones Cup - the annual showdown between the reigning champions of MLS and Liga MX - by nodding home a pinpoint cross from Luis Suarez in the 24th minute.
That effort brought up a century of goals for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in Miami colours. Casemiro later sealed the 2-0 victory with a header of his own, assisted by Messi, ensuring the Herons collected another major honour.
The triumph was particularly sweet for new head coach Kily Gonzalez. Having agreed to replace interim boss Guillermo Hoyos in late August, work permit delays meant the Argentine only took his first training session on Tuesday. Just 24 hours later, he had his first piece of silverware.
- AFP
Gonzalez and De Paul hail the Argentine GOAT
After lifting the trophy, Gonzalez revealed the personal promise his talisman had made ahead of the final. "Leo told me I was going to become a champion, and he made it happen," the newly appointed Miami boss said. "Moving forward, this gives us a huge morale boost, it's a vital element for us, and while we've achieved this, we have to keep going."
Rodrigo de Paul, Messi’s long-time international and club team-mate, urged fans never to take the forward's brilliance for granted. "It's become a normality [for Messi] but it isn't," the midfielder noted. "We have to enjoy him, admire him, see him with the love that he plays each game. Luckily, I've had him by my side for many years. I try to enjoy him to the maximum."
A century of goals in record-breaking time
Messi’s century mark in Florida is unprecedented in its speed. It took him just 115 matches to score 100 times for Miami, shattering the pace he set at Barcelona (188 games) and with the Argentina national team (174 games).
Since arriving in the United States in 2023, Messi boasts 76 strikes in MLS, 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and a solitary finish in the FIFA Club World Cup.
His impact on the franchise remains transformative. Fittingly, his debut for the Herons in 2023 also came against Cruz Azul, sparking a run that has since yielded a Leagues Cup, a record-breaking Supporters’ Shield campaign in 2024, and the 2025 MLS Cup crown.
- Getty Images Sport
Pushing for further MLS dominance
With their latest continental honour secured and Gonzalez now officially at the helm, Inter Miami will quickly turn their focus back to domestic duties. Messi, who already leads the league's Golden Boot race with 19 goals in 22 appearances this term, now boasts an incredible 929 career strikes for club and country.
As the new manager implements his tactical vision, Miami will look to build on this immense morale boost and maintain their momentum throughout the remainder of the MLS campaign.
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