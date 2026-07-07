AFP
'I gave it my all' - Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup game ends in tears as Portugal captain delays international retirement decision
World Cup dream ends
Portugal's World Cup campaign ended in dramatic fashion following a 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain in Dallas via a stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino. This elimination ensures the 41-year-old captain concludes his appearances in the prestigious tournament without ever lifting the trophy. After the final whistle blew in front of 70,000 fans, the veteran forward could not contain his emotion as he left the pitch in tears. This emotional moment mirrored his departure down the stadium tunnel at the 2022 edition in Qatar.
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Captain reflects on future
Speaking to the media after the match, the former Manchester United forward reflected on his international journey and insisted he would take time before making a definitive choice.
Ronaldo stated: "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue [to play]. Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience.
"I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."
Ronaldo equals unwanted record
Despite a legendary international career featuring 11 goals across six World Cup editions, the forward's knockout-stage statistics remained a major talking point among pundits. In his final appearance, he played the full 90 minutes and registered three shots but failed to beat an inspired Unai Simon in the Spanish goal. The result saw him equal the tournament record of eight career defeats shared with Mathew Leckie and Son Heung-min.
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New era beckons for Portugal
The national team setup faces a major period of transition following the manager's decision to step down after the knockout elimination. The federation must now appoint a successor to rebuild the squad ahead of the next European qualification cycle. With Ronaldo set to turn 43 by the time Euro 2028 arrives, the primary focus shifts towards regenerating the team and establishing a new generation of leaders in the final third.
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