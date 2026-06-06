Sky reports that the Portuguese centre-back from Benfica Lisbon remains on the German record champions' wish list.
Translated by
Could flexibility be the key? The centre-back is reportedly back on FC Bayern Munich's radar
Araujo has long been linked with a move to FC Bayern, and the Munich club has reportedly held initial talks with the 23-year-old's entourage.
Araujo can slot in at centre-back or right-back, making him a potential alternative to Konrad Laimer or a central option should Min-Jae Kim or Hiroki Ito depart—a level of flexibility that coach Vincent Kompany is expected to value as he plans for the coming campaign.
However, the 24-year-old only recently signed a long-term contract with Benfica Lisbon until 2029, reportedly containing a hefty release clause valued between €80 and €100 million. Chelsea have also been linked, but Bayern are unlikely to match that valuation for the Portuguese international.
Bayern are monitoring the situation regarding Araujo.
Araujo rose through Benfica Lisbon's youth setup, progressing from the U15s to the first team, and was a regular starter for his home club last season, making 39 appearances across all competitions and recording one goal and two assists.
However, the report states that Bayern have not yet taken any concrete steps to push through a transfer; for now, the record champions are merely monitoring the situation regarding the 24-year-old.