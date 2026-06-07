According to a BBC report, Arsenal have also entered the race to sign the 18-year-old and have already made an initial enquiry to Paris.
Translated by
Could a top Premier League club swoop in and steal a defensive prospect from Bayern Munich?
Mbemba's contract with the French capital club expires at the end of June, allowing him to leave on a free transfer. PSG want to extend his deal, but the two-time U19 international has apparently already decided to move on this summer.
Bayern Munich are among the clubs monitoring the situation, keen on the versatile left-footer who can operate at left-back or in the centre of defence.
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Bayern are looking to strengthen their defence
At Säbener Straße, Bayern Munich is still seeking defensive reinforcements, as two players—Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito—could depart this summer.
By signing Mbemba, Bayern would kill two birds with one stone: he would challenge the equally controversial Alphonso Davies, while also discouraging Kim and Ito from leaving.
L'Equipe reported at the start of the year that the German record champions had a good chance of signing Mbemba, and Bundesliga rivals Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Paris FC are also said to be tracking the 18-year-old.
Should that deal falter, Benfica Lisbon's Tomás Araújo remains under consideration; Sky has confirmed the Portuguese centre-back stays on Bayern's shortlist.