Getty Images Sport
Como confirm Nico Paz stay as Real Madrid retain buy-back option for Argentine star
Official agreement reached for 2026-27
Paz is set to continue his journey in Italy after Madrid and Como formalised an agreement for the player to remain with the Lariani for the upcoming 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old has become the heartbeat of the Como midfield, and both clubs were keen to ensure his progress remains uninterrupted in a familiar environment.
The Spanish giants released an official statement confirming the deal, noting that the arrangement was heavily shaped by the player's own desire to stay. This continuity provides a massive boost for Como as they look to build on recent successes with their marquee young star.
- Getty
Madrid protect future interests
While the agreement allows Paz to continue his development in Serie A, Madrid have been careful to protect their long-term interests in the Argentine international. The deal includes a specific clause that ensures the hierarchy at the Bernabeu maintain significant control over the player's eventual next step should they wish to bring him back to the Spanish capital.
The official communication further clarified the terms of the arrangement: "The agreement, concluded at the request of the player himself, also provides that Real Madrid maintains a unilateral option to reacquire the rights to the sporting performances of Nico Paz for the 2027-2028 season." This buy-back mechanism suggests that the Los Blancos still view Paz as a potential future asset for their own first-team squad.
Stunning individual impact in Italy
Since arriving in the peninsula, Paz has arguably exceeded all expectations, evolving from a promising academy graduate into a dominant Serie A force. His statistical output has been nothing short of elite, reflecting his importance to the team's offensive transitions and creative output in the final third.
In total, Paz has made 75 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, contributing a remarkable 19 goals and 17 assists. These figures highlight his dual threat as both a clinical finisher and a visionary playmaker, qualities that have made him one of the most feared attacking midfielders in the division and a vital component of Como's tactical setup.
- Getty Images Sport
Fabregas wins battle to retain Paz
Paz played a pivotal role in Como’s historic campaign, which ended in dramatic fashion as Fabregas’ side secured Champions League qualification on the final day of the Serie A season. Consequently, Fabregas remains intensely determined to keep hold of the young Argentine star, despite Inter Milan’s aggressive attempts to sign him this summer.
This fierce stance mirrors the manager's long-standing admiration for the midfielder, with Fabregas having previously described Paz as "a very important player for our growth. We grew with him, and he grew with us."