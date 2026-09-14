Quizzed on whether there is a role for Estevao to play in this Chelsea system, ex-Blues defender Huth - who was speaking courtesy of connectingbrands.co.uk, experts in sponsorship activation - told GOAL: “I don't like to pigeonhole players too much, to be fair.

“Can Rogers play through the middle? Yes. Could he play out wide? Yes. I mean, these guys are skillful players with pace, left foot, right foot, athleticism, they've got the ability to run past any defender, pretty much on any position on the pitch.

“To sort of pigeonhole him, which we have done in the past, where he can only play in this position, he can only play in this position. Of course, there’s going to be an area where players are most comfortable, but these are attacking players.

“The picture doesn't really change. They're still trying to do the same thing, drop a shoulder, get a shot away, do a stepover, go past your full-back. It's not really something I'm too concerned about.

“You can stick Estevao as number nine and it'd be a nightmare. Maybe not with his back-to-goal, maybe not. But he's still got the touch, he's got the pace, he's got the energy. You could stick him in any kind of attacking third position.

“You can't defend him when he gets the ball. And it's the same with Rogers, the same with Pedro and obviously Palmer too. These guys are hugely talented. So I'd like to give them a bit more freedom, which is something in the past that’s been very structured.

“So at the moment, hopefully they'll be able to be a bit more free and maybe not play off the cuff. Maybe it might be the wrong word, but you have to trust the players as well, what they can do. And they're no doubt unbelievably talented and hopefully they can show them a bit more freedom.”