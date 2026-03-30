‘Maybe Chelsea’ - Cesc Fabregas backed for Blues or Barcelona managerial roles after overseeing ‘remarkable’ job at Serie A sensations Como

Fabregas initially took charge of Como’s U19 and B sides after retiring while on their books. He was handed first-team reins on an interim basis in November 2023, with special dispensation granted to him as no UEFA Pro coaching licence had been secured at that stage.

The 38-year-old proved to be a natural, even without the relevant qualifications, with priceless experience having been picked up down the years when working under the likes of Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Fabregas delivered promotion into Serie A for Como at the end of his debut campaign, allowing a four-year contract to be signed. He now has them sat fourth in the top-flight table - above the likes of Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and Lazio - with Champions League football very much on the cards.