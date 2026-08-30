AFP
Chelsea and Brighton clash sees Premier League referees abandon radio headsets for the first time in two decades
A rare technological blackout at Stamford Bridge
According to BBC Sport, Oliver emerged for the second half of the match at Stamford Bridge without his communications pack. As Chelsea claimed a 4-3 victory over Brighton, the set of Premier League officials had to work without radio sets for what is believed to be the first time in two decades.
Referees have experienced problems with battery packs or communication links in the past, but this was a completely unique scenario. Deeming the situation entirely unsalvageable, Oliver, his assistants Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, and the fourth official Tom Bramall had to do their jobs without direct verbal contact.
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Crowd noise disrupts referee communication systems
The core issue stemmed from a severe malfunction in the standard audio filtering technology. It was reported that the extremely loud crowd noise was not filtering out on the system, which meant it was practically impossible for Oliver and his assistants to clearly hear what they were saying to each other.
Under normal circumstances, the chanting, shouting, and singing of the fans are suppressed by the sophisticated headsets, enabling clear communication across the pitch. With this critical feature failing on Sunday, the officiating crew had no choice but to ditch the technology completely and rely entirely on traditional refereeing mechanics to manage the frantic remaining minutes.
VAR adapts to unprecedented communication blackout
With the headsets discarded, a significant problem immediately emerged regarding how the Video Assistant Referee, Andrew Kitchen, could effectively do his job if he could not speak directly to Oliver. A referee being able to describe a specific incident to the VAR is considered a cornerstone of the modern officiating protocol.
Consequently, Kitchen had to continue working via a back-up system using messages sent directly to the referee's watch. Additionally, the video official could still communicate with Bramall using alternative radio contact. This meant the VAR had to conduct essential checks based purely upon his own visual assessment of the video feeds.
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What's next for Premier League referees
The Premier League will likely investigate this technological failure to ensure such communication breakdowns do not happen again in future fixtures. Technical teams are expected to run rigorous tests on the equipment ahead of the next round of matches. Meanwhile, Oliver and his fellow officials will prepare for their upcoming domestic and European appointments, undoubtedly hoping that their standard communication packs are fully functional when they next take to the pitch.
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