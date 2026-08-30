Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

On video: Chelsea survive Brighton fightback, unprecedented record for the Blues

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
X. Alonso
J. Pedro
England

Emiliano Martínez concedes 3 goals on his debut with Chelsea

Chelsea edged a seven-goal thriller against Brighton on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, running out 4-3 winners in the second round of the Premier League.

The Blues came flying out of the blocks, and their early pressure paid off inside four minutes through Romeo Lavia.

Pedro Neto doubled the lead ten minutes later. João Pedro then made it three in the 32nd minute.

Malick Yalcouyé pulled one back for Brighton in the 35th minute, and the sides went in at the break with Chelsea 3-1 up.

Friendly fire handed Brighton their second, João Pedro turning the ball into his own net in the 63rd minute.

Cole Palmer restored the three-goal cushion in the 74th minute with Chelsea's fourth.

Pascal Groß set up a nervy finish, netting Brighton's third in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but the Blues held on for a 4-3 win.

The result takes Chelsea to six points, while Brighton stay frozen on three. The game also marked the first appearance of new signing Emiliano Martínez, who recently joined the Blues from Aston Villa.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums 

  • Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    João Pedro enters Chelsea history

    Opta's network account on X reported that Joao Pedro has become the sixth player, and the first in Chelsea's history, to score a goal, provide an assist and net an own goal in the same Premier League match. He's the first to manage it since Son Heung-min in the meeting between Tottenham and Manchester City in December 2023.

    Xabi Alonso has entered the record books too. The Chelsea boss is only the fourth manager whose team has scored seven goals or more in his first two Premier League matches, following Bobby Robson, whose side scored eight in September 1999, Michael Laudrup, whose side scored eight in August 2012, and Marcelo Bielsa, whose side scored seven in September 2020.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE