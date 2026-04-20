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‘Cheating just to win!’ - How Victor Osimhen’s training mentality has made him a world-class striker as Alex Iwobi reveals what makes Nigeria team-mate special
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Osimhen's career path: How Nigerian striker reached the top
Osimhen was born and raised on the outskirts of Lagos, with a tough start to life - as the youngest of seven children - quickly instilling the fighting spirit that has served him well both personally and professionally.
Having forged his sporting reputation in the fabled Ultimate Strikers Academy, the first tentative steps towards superstardom in Europe were taken when linking up with German outfit Wolfsburg. It was, however, in France - following a stint with Charleroi in Belgium - that Osimhen truly burst into life.
One productive season at Lille is all that he required in order to earn a big-money move to Napoli. A healthy haul of 76 goals were required through 133 appearances in Italy - earning the Serie A title and Footballer of the Year honours in 2022-23. A falling out with officials in Naples led to a Turkish challenge being taken on with Galatasaray in 2024, with 56 goals being recorded there in just 70 outings.
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Winning mentality: Iwobi reveals what makes Osimhen special
Osimhen is now widely considered to be one of the most fearsome frontmen in world football, while boasting 35 goals for his country from 52 caps, and Iwobi has told Adebayo Akinfenwa on the latest Beast Mode On Podcast of the qualities that make the masked striker one of the very best in the business: “Cool, cool guy. Every time in training, he's always getting hurt in training because he's got to put his leg or his head into something that he shouldn't do. He's always been fighting.
“I'm not surprised he is where he is right now. Some would say he's not polished, he's a bit raw, but Victor will create himself five chances a game, just himself, just from hard work and running.
“He doesn't care who you are. He doesn't care if you're [Virgil] van Dijk, if you're a guy from non-league - no disrespect to non-league - he will fight. He will treat the game in the Champions League as if he's playing with his brethrens.
“He always wants to win, and that mentality is sick. It's sick. Sometimes it can be over the top because in training, he would like to fight and make sure he’s winning. Then sometimes he cheats, and he knows he's cheating just to win. But it's just a sick mentality.”
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What it is like having a sporting legend as part of the family
Iwobi is, at 29, two years older than Osimhen. He does, however, look to the prolific forward for inspiration when it comes to maximising ability. The Arsenal academy graduate has faced plenty of his own challenges down the years, but remains a Premier League star after leaving Everton for Fulham in 2023.
The classy midfielder is in the fortunate position of being able to call upon Super Eagles legend Okocha - who once illuminated the English top-flight himself - for support and words of wisdom.
Iwobi added on having a cult hero in his corner: “He always used to speak to me and always remind me - even though I never felt the pressure - he always said ‘go and do you, go and be you’.
“I've always seen him as an uncle first before a footballer. And that's just naturally because of my family always going to his house around Christmas, going to his house in Nigeria. And he's just laid back, he's a comedian, he's just funny. So I've always seen him like that.
“So when I was lucky and blessed enough to go watch his games, and even watching him training, he would just be a free spirit. I watched him when he was at Bolton, and these times he had Sam Allardyce as the manager. Water break, he would come and do kick-ups with me - he's just a free spirit. I've always seen him like that.
“But then the older I've got, the more I realise that he's actually a legend, the way people idolise him. But I just see him as my uncle - my uncle that gives me advice every now and again.
“And with my football, he's never put pressure. Obviously people outside like to talk, naturally, but he's always said ‘you're a great footballer, write your story out’. He's written his, it's now for me to just focus on mine.”
Watch the Beast Mode On Podcast episode with guest Alex Iwobi
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