Not worthy of a champion! Bruno Guimaraes launches scathing assessment of Arsenal’s ‘unacceptable’ collapse against Brighton

Making his first league start since a £75 million switch from Newcastle, Guimaraes did not hold back when evaluating the squad's display. The Brazilian midfielder labelled the outing a "bad day at the office" and offered a direct apology to the travelling supporters.

"We are very disappointed, and we have to learn from our mistakes because we were far away off our level," he stated. "We were too sloppy with the ball, didn't win any duels. And we cannot accept this while wearing this shirt of a champion. We cannot repeat this."

Despite the heavy defeat, Guimaraes acknowledged the team's strong early-season form. "It's a lesson for us because I think we've been on a good run so far," he added. "We'd won every game, but this is a game to forget and we have to improve."



