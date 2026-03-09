Brits Abroad: Trent Alexander-Arnold & Marcus Rashford both roasted by Spanish press while Fikayo Tomori shines in AC Milan derby win

Sunday's Derby della Madonnina clash between AC Milan and Inter didn't generate as much pre-match hype as usual, in large part because the Nerazzurri held a 10-point lead over their local rivals at the top of Serie A. Inter were also full of confidence after eight league wins in a row, and could have ended the title race as a contest with another.
However, Milan were unwilling to bow down to the champions elect. Massimiliano Allegri's side tore up the script to secure a 1-0 win thanks to Pervis Estupinan's first goal for the Rossoneri, completing their first league double over Inter in 15 years.
Inter huffed and puffed after falling behind late in the first half, only to be pushed back by a wall of determined Milan defenders. They restricted the leaders to only one shot on target, with Koni De Winter putting in a colossal performance in the heart of the backline.
Fikayo Tomori was also at his very best on the right of the three-man defence, as he successfully shut down the threat posed by Francesco Pio Esposito and Federico Dimarco. Former Chelsea man Tomori, who is into his fifth full season at Milan, recorded four ground duel wins, four clearances and an 83 percent pass completion rate in an assured showing that could go a long way to making him a dark horse for England's World Cup squad.
He showed tremendous resilience, too, soldiering on for the full 90 minutes despite going down early in pain with what looked like a muscle issue.
"We worked a lot on staying compact. Playing against Inter and keeping a clean sheet is not easy, so I think it shows the good work we’ve done," Tomori said after the game. "The derby is always a special game and it’s always difficult. We’re happy with the win, now we’ll enjoy tonight and focus on finishing the season strongly."
Milan only have 10 matches left to claw back the seven-point gap to Inter, but hope has been restored. A late-season comeback cannot be completely ruled out, especially if Tomori continues to help provide such a rock-solid foundation.