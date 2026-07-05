Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Guimaraes Endrick Haaland GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Brazil player ratings vs Norway: No sixth star for the Selecao! Bruno Guimaraes' pitiful penalty and catastrophic Endrick cameo leave door open for Erling Haaland to send South American giants home from World Cup

Player ratings
Brazil
B. Guimaraes
World Cup
E. Haaland
Norway
FEATURES
Brazil vs Norway

Brazil's wait to win their sixth World Cup will stretch to 28 years after they were eliminated from the 2026 tournament by Norway on Saturday. Erling Haaland's late double secured a 2-1 win for the Scandinavians, who took advantage of Bruno Guimaraes missing an early penalty to win through to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Brazil survived an early scare when Patrick Berg's strike was disallowed for an offside in the build-up, and looked like they would take full advantage of their reprieve when Matheus Cunha was fouled in the Norway penalty area, only for Guimaraes' spot-kick to be pushed away by Orjan Nyland.

From there, the Scandinavians dominated possession, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were still able to create opportunities in transition. Vinicius Jr came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time when he won the ball high up the pitch and forced Nyland into a save, while at the other end, Alisson Becker did well to smother an effort from Martin Odegaard.

Brazil threw on Endrick early in the second half in pursuit of an opening goal, and the teenager should have scored immediately when he was played through by Vinicius, but a poor touch led to Endrick poking his shot wide.

Neymar was also introduced, but Norway continued to push, and after Andreas Schjelderup forced Alisson into a save, the Benfica winger produced a cross from the left-hand side that found Haaland to head home his sixth goal of the tournament.

Nyland produced a superb save to keep Brazil from levelling via an own goal when he tipped a looping ball onto the post, and Haaland then made the game safe in the final minute of the 90 with a low effort from the edge of the penalty area. Neymar did pull one back from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Casemiro was fouled, but it was too little, too late for the Selecao.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from New Jersey...

  • Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    Was quick to come off his line and smother Odegaard's effort in the first half. Mostly dealt with balls that came into the Brazil penalty area. No chance with either goal.

    Danilo (3/10):

    Despite his experience, looked a little out of his depth. Troubled by both Nusa and Schjelderup, and some of his passes and touches were abysmal. Failed to close down Haaland for the second goal.

    Marquinhos (6/10):

    With Haaland spending most of his time up against Gabriel, Marquinhos was able to largely float through the game. Won some crucial headers from set-pieces.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (5/10):

    Didn't always win his much-anticipated battles with Haaland, but mostly held his own until he was beaten in the air for Norway's opener.

    Douglas Santos (6/10):

    Dependable at left-back as he defended well and fed Vinicius ahead of him whenever he could.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH91-BRA-NORAFP

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (4/10):

    Played some delightful passes at times, most notably in the build-up to the awarding of the penalty, but his spot-kick was woeful, and it ultimately proved extremely costly.

    Casemiro (5/10):

    Was caught out defensively at times as Norway's midfielders left him in the dust, but mostly used the ball well in possession. Should have had an assist for Martinelli late in the first half, but the forward failed to connect with his cross.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Dovetailed nicely with Vinicius down the Brazil left as he tended to drift from his central role. Replaced by Neymar midway through the second half.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH91-BRA-NORAFP

    Attack

    Rayan (5/10):

    Worked hard off the ball but lacked the quality on it to threaten Norway in any meaningful way. Substituted midway through the second half.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Did well to get ahead of Ajer to win the first Brazil penalty, but he lacked any kind of decisiveness to his game otherwise. Off for Endrick before the hour mark.

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Continued his electric form from earlier in the tournament as he regularly skipped past his marker and created opportunities, either for himself or others.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH91-BRA-NORAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Endrick (4/10):

    Should have scored with his first involvement but poor touch led to him poking wide. Then made a poor challenge on Schjelderup in the build-up to the opening goal.

    Neymar (5/10):

    Attempted one dribble inside the penalty area but produced little else. Both booked and scored in stoppage time on what may prove to be his final international appearance.

    Danilo Santos (5/10):

    Nothing of note after coming on for Martinelli midway through the second half.

    Ederson (5/10):

    Didn't offer the stability in front of the defence that Ancelotti would have hoped for.

    Carlo Ancelotti (5/10):

    Surprisingly set his team up to soak up pressure rather than control possession, and eventually paid the price, even if some poor finishing can't be laid at his door.

World Cup
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
team-logo
TBD
TBD