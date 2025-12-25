Tom Maston

Tom Maston

Features Editor

📝 Bio: After starting out as an intern all the way back in 2012, I've been part of the GOAL editorial furniture ever since, taking on a number of roles within the news operation before switching focus to features in 2020. Previously a regular at Premier League grounds around the north and Midlands before covering the 2018 World Cup on the ground in Russia, it's now my role to oversee our wide-ranging feature output, including the annual NXGN awards for the world's best teenage players. A lifelong Leeds United fan, I've learned to take the rough with the smooth in all aspects of life via my football club's various plights, while I harness a soft spot for Liverpool so as to avoid issues within my marriage!

My Football Story: I attended my first Leeds game as a six-year-old, and by the turn of the millennium I was hooked on all aspects of the game and could regularly be found with my head inside a Match annual or book of historical football facts so as to ensure I was aware of the most important figures and teams from both the past and present. I was a season-ticket holder at Elland Road in my early teenage years (just as things started to go wrong!) and played (badly) for my local side until suffering a serious ankle injury aged 15. An old soul, I refuse to watch Premier League goals on social media until I've seen Match of the Day and listen to Saturday 3pm games on the radio rather than searching for illegal streams - it's the only way to live IMO.

🎯 Areas of expertise:
  • Opinion and analysis of the Premier League, Champions League and the global game
  • Superstars of the future
  • Ballon d'Or and what's required to win it
🌟 Favourite footballing memory: Marcelo Bielsa's post-spygate press conference and public undressing of Frank Lampard's Derby County - an afternoon that began in absolute panic that the great man was about to resign and ended in hilarity. Quite how Leeds got so lucky to have him in charge I'll never understand!
Articles by Tom Maston
  1. Ballon d'Or Power Rankings Dec 2025 GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Power rankingsBallon d'Or

    Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Lionel Messi has entered the chat!

    With the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly now disappearing into the rearview mirror, the battle for the Ballon d'Or hasn't felt so open for the best part of 20 years, with countless players beginning the campaign believing they have a chance of claiming the most prestigious individual prize football has to offer. Ousmane Dembele emerged from a career plagued with inconsistencies to win the Golden Ball in 2025, and he was among a crowded field of contenders as the 2026 race got going.

  3. Man City GFXGOAL
    Player ratingsManchester City

    Who needs Haaland?! Sublime Cherki leads City into semis

    Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as Rayan Cherki inspired them to a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. The France international opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the first half before a deflected effort from Savinho secured a spot in the final four for Pep Guardiola's side, while Erling Haaland was able to put his feet up and watch on from the bench.

  5. Winners & losers GFXGetty/GOAL
    Winners & LosersPremier League

    Weekend winners & losers: Alonso & Madrid lurch into crisis

    The latest weekend of matches around Europe brought with it top-of-the-table clashes, dramatic late goals and even fan rebellions as clubs around the continent look to get themselves into form ahead of the long winter to come. La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 all have new leaders following the most recent round of matches, with some title races looking likely to be nail-biters all the way through to May.

  6. Kane Karl Neuer Bayern Munich GFXGetty/GOAL
    Player ratingsBayern Munich

    Karl outshines Kane as Neuer & Bayern caught short

    Bayern Munich's unbeaten start to the season came to an end on Wednesday as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the Champions League. Teenager Lennart Karl found the net yet again for Vincent Kompany's side after they had fallen behind to a Jurrien Timber header, but strikes from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli settled the game in favour of the Gunners.

  7. Eze Olise W+Ls GFXGetty/GOAL
    Winners & LosersPremier League

    Weekend winners & losers: How good are Palace's old boys?!

    While the November international break was one for the ages as teams around the globe kept their World Cup dreams alive in dramatic circumstances, the return of club football marks a magic time in the calendars of many fans, as it means we are now at the beginning of four uninterrupted months of club action. This is when narratives truly take form, with teams able to build momentum and set off on potentially season-defining runs.

  1. Liverpool ratings GFXGetty/GOAL
    Player ratingsLiverpool

    Crisis over? Szoboszlai shines as Liverpool bounce back in style

    Liverpool bounced back from their four successive defeats in style as they came from behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all got on the scoresheet for the Reds in Germany while Florian Wirtz finally registered his first assists since his big-money arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

  3. Winners & Losers GFXGetty/GOAL
    Winners & LosersPremier League

    Bayern, Big Ange and 10 winners & losers of the weekend

    With the October international break now in the rearview mirror, club football returned in style over the weekend, with some huge clashes headlining Europe's biggest leagues. Manchester United plunged great rivals Liverpool into even deeper crisis in the Premier League, Bayern Munich got the better of Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker while there were changes of leader in both Serie A and Ligue 1.

  4. Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
    Power rankingsBallon d'Or

    Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Who will claim the Golden Ball?

    If you thought the days of the Ballon d'Or generating headlines were over after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's era of dominance came to an end, then think again. After one of the most closely-fought races for a number of years, Rodri came out on top in 2024, beating Vinicius Jr into second place as Real Madrid dramatically boycotted the ceremony in Paris in protest at their star player missing out.

  5. Champions League NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    NXGNChampions League

    10 NXGN wonderkids set to make their UCL debuts

    Clear your calendar for Tuesday and Wednesday nights going forward - the Champions League is back as 36 of Europe's best teams prepare to do battle across the continent over the next nine months. Last season's tournament, complete with the brand-new league phase, turned into an epic, and the 2025-26 edition of the premier club competition on the planet promises to be no different.

Older