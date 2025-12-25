Tom Maston

Features Editor

📝 Bio: After starting out as an intern all the way back in 2012, I've been part of the GOAL editorial furniture ever since, taking on a number of roles within the news operation before switching focus to features in 2020. Previously a regular at Premier League grounds around the north and Midlands before covering the 2018 World Cup on the ground in Russia, it's now my role to oversee our wide-ranging feature output, including the annual NXGN awards for the world's best teenage players. A lifelong Leeds United fan, I've learned to take the rough with the smooth in all aspects of life via my football club's various plights, while I harness a soft spot for Liverpool so as to avoid issues within my marriage!

⚽ My Football Story: I attended my first Leeds game as a six-year-old, and by the turn of the millennium I was hooked on all aspects of the game and could regularly be found with my head inside a Match annual or book of historical football facts so as to ensure I was aware of the most important figures and teams from both the past and present. I was a season-ticket holder at Elland Road in my early teenage years (just as things started to go wrong!) and played (badly) for my local side until suffering a serious ankle injury aged 15. An old soul, I refuse to watch Premier League goals on social media until I've seen Match of the Day and listen to Saturday 3pm games on the radio rather than searching for illegal streams - it's the only way to live IMO.

Opinion and analysis of the Premier League, Champions League and the global game

Superstars of the future

Ballon d'Or and what's required to win it

Marcelo Bielsa's post-spygate press conference and public undressing of Frank Lampard's Derby County - an afternoon that began in absolute panic that the great man was about to resign and ended in hilarity. Quite how Leeds got so lucky to have him in charge I'll never understand!