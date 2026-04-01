Gigi Donnarumma, Robert Lewandowski, Victor Osimhen and the biggest stars who have failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

For the third-straight World Cup, Italy have failed to qualify. Since triumphing at the 2006 tournament, the Azzurri have won just one match at the tournament (against England in 2014) and will now be forced to watch on from home yet again following Tuesday's penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A whole generation of Italian players, including Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, are thus still waiting to make their mark on a global tournament, though perhaps the most famous of their number is goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma. The reigning Yashin Trophy winner and Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, but the man who wowed fans when he made his AC Milan debut as a 16-year-old will now be into his 30s by the time he next gets a chance to qualify for his first World Cup.

Italy's failures should not be laid at Donnarumma's door, of course, but as one of the national team's leading lights, the Manchester City shot-stopper will have to stand tall and ensure he remains at the top level for another four years if the four-time champions are to finally make it back to the World Cup in 2030.