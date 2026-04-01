Gigi Donnarumma, Robert Lewandowski, Victor Osimhen and the biggest stars who have failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The tournament is expected to be the last dance for Lionel Messi, while the likes of Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Jr, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe will all be out to try and upstage the Albiceleste icon. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to match Messi as the only other player to ever feature at six World Cups when he leads out Portugal again, Harry Kane will carry England's hopes under Thomas Tuchel and Erling Haaland will step onto international football's grandest stage for the first time with dark horses Norway.
But for some, the journey is already over after the qualification stage claimed its fair share of notable scalps. GOAL runs through the biggest superstars who definitely won't be lighting up North America next summer...