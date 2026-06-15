Belgium player ratings vs Egypt: Big Rom to the rescue! Lukaku forces own goal as Red Devils pick up precious point in World Cup opener despite dodgy display from Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (4/10):

An incredibly dodgy display from the Real Madrid No.1, who, on top of being beaten from distance by Ashour, flapped at one corner and made a total mess of trying to parry a Mohamed Salah header to safety.

Thomas Meunier (5/10):

The right-back's positioning on Ashour's strike was absolutely dreadful, with Meunier guilty of giving him far too much space but he made amends by forcing the own goal with a dangerous cross and also went close to scoring himself in the closing stages.

Nathan Ngoy (4/10):

Lucky to get away with giving the ball straight to Omar Marmoush during the first half - and a push on the same player in the penalty area in the second half after being beaten far too easily in the middle of the park.

Brandon Mechele (5/10):

Decent on the ball and made a couple of strong tackles but didn't really inspire confidence overall, as the movement of Egypt's forward line caused him problems too.

Timothy Castagne (4/10):

Given the right-back was on a booking from the 14th minute for hauling down Salah, it was something of a surprise that Garcia waited until the second half to take him off.