Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany throws lifeline to Sacha Boey after Fulham & Saudi Arabia move fails

The situation reached a climax during the final days of the window when several clubs explored the possibility of signing the defender. Premier League side Fulham have opened direct talks with Bayern over a potential deadline-day move, but a deal failed to materialize before the English window slammed shut. The Cottagers had reportedly turned their attention to the Frenchman after facing complications in other defensive pursuits, yet the financial and structural requirements of the deal proved too high to overcome in the dying hours of the market.

Furthermore, a lucrative escape route to the Middle East also evaporated as the Saudi Pro League deadline passed. According to reports, Boey’s move to Saudi Arabia collapses despite the player being understood to be open to the switch in principle. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had previously confirmed that the club had been transparent about the player's status, but with no formal offers meeting their valuation, the defender remains under contract in Munich until 2028. This leaves the Frenchman facing a battle for minutes against the likes of Stanisic and Laimer.