'Making promises is tricky' - Bayern Munich CEO addresses Real Madrid links with Michael Olise and provides Harry Kane contract update

Dreesen has confirmed that Bayern Munich did not receive any official offers for Olise during the summer transfer window, despite persistent reports linking the winger with a move to Real Madrid. The 24-year-old - who joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for a fee of 60 million euros including add-ons - has established himself as one of the premier attacking talents in world football, scoring 45 goals in 111 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

Addressing the specific rumours that suggested the Spanish giants had made a move for the France international, Dreesen was quick to clarify the situation. 'That simply wasn't true,' Dreesen told German broadcaster Sport1 when asked about the supposed bids. 'We've had no offers on the table. We've always said that we're not interested. So that is our exact position. Olise is extremely important for this team. He's a magician on the pitch, and this team functions so excellently together.'