Harry Kane 'amazed' to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record as Bayern Munich star eyes Ballon d'Or and Lionel Messi's longevity

Kane is currently the bookmakers’ favorite to claim the prestigious Ballon d’Or in October, a feat that would see him become the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. The 33-year-old’s candidacy is built on a staggering return of 73 goals for club and country last season, a figure that eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo’s career-best single-season record of 69 set during the 2011-12 campaign. Only Lionel Messi’s historic 82-goal haul from that same legendary season remains ahead of the England captain in the all-time single-season scoring charts.

Reflecting on his historic achievements in a wide-ranging interview with TNT Sports, Kane expressed immense pride in his output, even as he waits for the voting results. "I’m extremely proud of the season I put up, for sure," Kane said. "Not that long ago, I was that fan wanting to become a professional footballer and I am here now and winning awards and the Ballon d’Or is the same. Of course, now it is out of my hands, it is down to the voters and the people who decide it."