Six battles that will decide the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have already scored 44 times on their path to the Puskas Arena and, given they dismantled Inter's brilliant backline in last year's tournament-decider in Munich, the reigning champions are definitely the favourites going into a game against a club that's yet to win the Champions League.
Of course, perennial Premier League runners-up Arsenal will arrive in Hungary on a high after belatedly proving their mettle by ending a 22-year title drought, meaning the pressure is now very much off a team that hasn't been beaten once in this season's Champions League.
Everything is set up, then, for one of the most fascinating finals in recent memory - but where exactly will the game be won and lost? GOAL runs through six key battles that will go a long way towards determining whether PSG win their second Champions League on Saturday night - or Arsenal finally claim their first...