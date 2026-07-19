Six battles that will decide the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina: From Lionel Messi versus Marc Cucurella to Lamine Yamal against Nico Tagliafico

Spain are the quintessential well-oiled machine, in which every single player knows their role inside out and works tirelessly for the common good. La Roja don't have anything like the same level of star quality as semi-final opponents France and yet their dream mix of selflessness and flawless technical ability enabled them to completely dismantle Didier Deschamps' side in Dallas on Tuesday.
The following evening in Atlanta, Argentina showcased their famed fighting spirit by coming from behind to deservedly beat England with two late goals assisted by Lionel Messi - the living legend who unites an entire squad, and indeed an entire nation.
So, who's going to take home the trophy? Are Spain going to add a World Cup to the European Championship they won two years ago? Or are Argentina going to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title? Here, GOAL breaks down the six battles that will decide one of the most eagerly awaited finals in football history...