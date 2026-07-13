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Barcelona's transfer offer for 'fantastic' Julian Alvarez 'not open-ended' as Joan Laporta issues strong warning to Atletico Madrid
Laporta sets the tempo for Alvarez deal
Speaking from the United States ahead of the World Cup semi-final between Spain and France, Laporta was quick to clarify Barcelona’s stance on the ongoing negotiations for Alvarez. While the club's interest in the former Manchester City man is concrete, Laporta made it clear that the offer currently on the table will not remain there indefinitely.
“We’re not going to dance to anyone’s tune. We set the pace here. We’ve made an offer, but it’s not an open-ended offer, it’s not an unlimited offer. We’ll see how long it remains valid. We’ve already expressed our intention to sign the player the coach and the technical staff have requested. We like him a lot and I think he’s a fantastic player,” Laporta told reporters.
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Clearing the air with Atletico Madrid
The relationship between Barcelona and Atletico has often been complex, particularly concerning high-profile transfers. Laporta addressed potential friction between the two Spanish heavyweights, suggesting that he has taken personal steps to ensure their proposal was understood correctly by the hierarchy at the Metropolitano.
“I understand we have a very good relationship with them. There was some confusion regarding the offer we made, and I clarified it. We haven’t put any more pressure on them. I simply stated that, from the moment they have an alternative, this offer remains valid. And that’s where it ended. It hasn’t progressed any further, for the time being,” the president added.
Why Barca want Alvarez
Alvarez has seen his stock rise even further following his heroics at the 2026 World Cup, where he recently scored a spectacular winner for Argentina against Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
The 26-year-old scored 20 goals in all competitions for Atletico last season, and his clinical finishing and tactical versatility have made him the primary choice for the Barcelona technical department as they look to evolve their frontline.
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What comes next?
Barcelona are reportedly facing stiff competition for Alvarez from Arsenal, who are reportedly aiming to hijack the deal before they begin their pre-season campaign. However, it is said that Alvarez would prefer to continue his career in Spain.
For now, his focus remains locked on the World Cup, with Argentina currently preparing to face England in a blockbuster semi-final tie on Wednesday.
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