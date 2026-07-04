Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi end Jesse Canada's World Cup run: Winners and losers vs. Morocco

HOUSTON — The Canadian Men's National Team's journey has come to an end at the 2026 World Cup, falling 3-0 to No. 6-ranked Morocco in the Round of 16 before a raucous Houston crowd.

While the disappointment was evident throughout the Canadian camp, the result was always the most likely outcome. Canada, as good as they had been at times over the last two years under head coach Jesse Marsch, lacked a statement win against a true titan of the game and needed one in the biggest moment.

In 2024, during Marsch's first few months in charge, they drew France before losing 2-0 to Argentina twice at the Copa América. Since then, they also held Colombia to a scoreless draw. But none of those matches came under the same pressure as a World Cup Round of 16 match against a team that had continued to improve while Canada were without star captain Alphonso Davies and creative midfielder Ismaël Koné.

Canada outplayed Morocco for most of the first half and maintained momentum throughout the match, but one mistake sealed Canada's fate and set up Azzedine Ounahi for the opening goal in the 49th minute from a set piece. The Canadians pushed for an equalizer but were caught out again by Ounahi and Soufiane Rahimi before eventually falling 3-0 to the Atlas Lions.

It was a near mirror image of Canada's 2024 Copa América opener against Argentina, when Canada controlled the first half, went into halftime level, conceded in the 49th minute and ultimately lost 2-0 on a late dagger.

Saturday wasn't the performance Canada had dreamed of, but there's no reason to hang their heads. Few expected Canada to reach this stage of the World Cup, and many of the squad's most important players will still be under 30 when the 2030 World Cup arrives.

For now, though, their journey ends in Houston. Here, GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from the match as Morocco booked a quarterfinal meeting with either France or Paraguay in Boston on July 9.