Should 16-year-old Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman make England’s World Cup squad? Former teen sensation Michael Owen answers ‘too early’ question

Pressed further on whether a shock decision regarding Dowman could be considered a slight on the efforts of more seasoned performers - such as West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy, who is still waiting on a first call-up - Owen added: “This is a cruel game. Life can be cruel. If someone is better than the other or someone's got to give us more chance of winning a World Cup than another person, then I'm afraid that's why managers get paid the big bucks to deliver the big decisions. So, I've got no problem with that in many ways.

“But, if those players that you mentioned were pretty average, then you could say, ‘well, do you know what, we're not going to win it with such and such anyway - they're average, might as well take a risk’. Then I get it. But the likes of Jarrod Bowen, I mean, he's just outstanding. I would make a real case of playing someone like Jarrod Bowen. I think he's that good. If I wasn't starting him, I'd be looking to get him on. And then you've got the likes of Saka in Dowman’s position, and others.

“For someone that's played a handful of games and all off the bench, he'd have to start virtually every game for Arsenal, knock the lights out of it, and then you'd be like, ‘oh my word, we've got to take the risk, we've got to take him’. So, as things stand, I wouldn't. But, as I say, that's no slant on him. I'm so excited to see his career. It's a wonderful start, obviously, but it's very, very, very early.”