Arsenal warned 'no one is stopping' PSG as Premier League legend explains why Mikel Arteta must drop Viktor Gyokeres for Champions League final showdown

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt expressed his belief that Luis Enrique’s side are the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy in Budapest. Butt said: "I don't see anyone beating PSG. Arsenal don't have any counter-attacking threat, they don't have anyone to do that with pace.

"I thought defending would be PSG's downfall against Bayern, especially with Achraf Hakimi out as Marquinhos struggles for pace at his age. But they were solid. Their attacking players are just wow. They are out and out favourites to win it but in a one-off game...

"I'd have PSG massive favourites, 70-30. When they hit their sweet spot no one is stopping them. I can see the Arsenal game plan - sit in, play tight, defend well. But they're going to have to play Leandro Trossard because he's the only one with pace. If they go with Viktor Gyokeres, he can't counter attack at all so they'll struggle.

"Set pieces will be massive, I thought Bayern would be better on those as PSG are a small team. I wouldn't put it past Arsenal by any stretch, I wouldn't be shocked if they won it. But if PSG hit the ground running in that game they'll be unstoppable."