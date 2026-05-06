Mikel Arteta singles out 'very special' match-winner Bukayo Saka & 'immense' Viktor Gyokeres while revealing apology to Arsenal squad players after knocking Atletico Madrid out of Champions League

Arsenal ended a 20-year wait to return to Europe’s showpiece event thanks to a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Diego Simeone's side. After the second leg win, Arteta was quick to laud England international Saka, who provided the decisive moment at the Emirates Stadium. The Hale End graduate proved once again why he is the face of this modern Arsenal era by capitalising on a defensive lapse to settle the tie.

"It had to be someone very special and certainly he is very special with me and the boys and everyone attached with this club," Arteta told Amazon Prime. "If it had to be someone scoring that goal, it probably had to be him."