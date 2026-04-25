Goal.com
Live
Eberechi Eze Arsenal HICGetty Images
Tom Maston

Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: Eberechi Eze doesn't do tap-ins! Stunning strike sends Gunners top despite another timid display from title challengers

Player ratings
Arsenal
E. Eze
Premier League
FEATURES
Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Eberechi Eze's stunning strike secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday. The Gunners produced another nervy display in their bid to end their 22-year wait for the title, but the struggling Magpies couldn't take advantage as Mikel Arteta's side moved three points clear of Manchester City, albeit with Pep Guardiola's side again now having a game in hand.

Arsenal took the lead after just nine minutes as they converted from the third of three short corners in quick succession. The ball was worked to Eze on the edge of the box, and the England international curled a first-time finish into the top corner of Nick Pope's goal.

Arteta's players failed to kick on, however, and Newcastle had more of the ball through the first half, with David Raya forced into a diving save after almost being wrong-footed by a long-range effort from Sandro Tonali.

The second half continued in a similar pattern, with goa-scoring opportunities at a premium at both ends. Newcastle substitute Yoane Wissa was presented with a great chance to equalise, but he volleyed well over the bar from close range as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard both forced Pope into saves as the match opened up late on, but in the end, Eze's goal was enough to settle matters in the home side's favour.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Showed good command of his penalty area and excellent handling. Almost caught out by Tonali in the first half but recovered well.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Dependable on his return to the line up. Nothing flashy but solid enough in everything he did.

    William Saliba (4/10):

    Troubled by the pace and direct style of Osula from the very first minute. Far from his usual assured self.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Decision to take corners short meant he wasn't his usual threat from set-pieces. Won plenty of balls in his own box, however.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Kept Murphy on a tight leash at left-back.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (5/10):

    Worked hard in midfield but unable to stop Tonali and Guimaraes from dominating at the heart of the pitch.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    After a slow start, looked to get Arsenal moving forward when he picked up the ball. Still not at his best, but an improvement on recent weeks.

    Declan Rice (4/10):

    Nowhere near his usual level. Looked a little leggy after a long season. Had his day summed up when he failed to get a shot off after dribbling into the box in the second half.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Had a couple of bright moments early on and played his role in the short-corner routines. Faded badly after half-time, however.

    Kai Havertz (5/10):

    Did his best to hold up play but was a little slow to release the ball at times. Did claim the assist for Eze's stunner, but an injury forced him off before half-time.

    Eberechi Eze (7/10):

    Superb finish to open the scoring from long range. Posed a threat at times cutting in from the left but still seems a little ill-suited to the role. Forced off early in the second half with an injury.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Hold-up play was hit and miss after replacing the injured Havertz in the first half. Did almost get Pope sent off, but wasted a big chance to finish the game during a late counter-attack.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Added some dynamism after coming on for Eze, and came close to securing the points with an overhead kick.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (N/A):

    On for Zubimendi for the final 10 minutes.

    Bukayo Saka (N/A):

    Returned from injury late on.

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    His team were slow in possession and allowed Newcastle to dictate terms for far too much of the game. Gets some credit for the change in set-piece approach, but this was still a concerning performance.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS