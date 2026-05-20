Arne Slot has got to go! Mohamed Salah's swipe at Liverpool boss leaves title-winning manager totally exposed as Anfield dressing room demands change

Liverpool have undeniably lost their way under Slot. They used to be a tough team to play; now they're easy to beat - and that's clearly on the coach, because it's not as if opponents are coming up with new and novel ways to defeat the Reds. They're simply doing the same thing over and over again and achieving the same results via set-pieces, low blocks and rapid transitions.

Slot says he understands the fans' frustration, but says that "they are underestimating what a transfer window can do". Why on earth, though, would they have any faith in a recruitment team that spent £450 million ($600m) last summer and managed to significantly weaken the strongest side in the league?

What's more, Slot has hardly done a good job with the new players he's been given to work with so far. Hugo Ekitike is Slot's only success story to date - and even the France forward liked Salah's post lamenting Liverpool's style of play, along with fellow 2025 summer signings Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni.

Of course, the fact that Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson also publicly supported Salah's stance was arguably even more significant - given all three have, at various points in recent months, admitted that Liverpool's campaign has been nowhere near good enough.

So, while Salah's statement was clearly self-serving and timed to inflict as much pain as possible upon Slot, he's clearly not responsible for the mutinous mood on Merseyside. The vast majority of Reds are restless - and that's because Liverpool's games have clearly been as tough to play in as they have been to watch.