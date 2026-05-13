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Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 Mac Allisteradidas
Angelica Daujotas

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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KITS
Argentina
World Cup
L. Messi
A. Mac Allister

From 1978 to 2022, Argentina’s 2026 home kit honours World Cup history

Reigning world champions Argentina head into the 2026 World Cup with a fresh adidas home kit that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.

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Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 Martinezadidas

Shop: Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Argentina FIFA World Cup 26 Kitadidas

    Argentina Home Kit

    Adidas have refreshed Argentina’s iconic look with a modern take on the Albiceleste stripes. The 2026 home kit features a three-tone blue fading effect running through the sky-blue bands, subtly referencing the nation’s three World Cup triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022. It’s a clean, heritage-driven design that blends tradition with a contemporary edge, reinforced by the “1896” detail on the back neck to mark the AFA’s founding year. The result is a shirt that feels firmly rooted in Argentina’s footballing identity while celebrating the eras that shaped it.

    Pricing for the new Argentina home kit is set at accessible levels across the range, with kids’ shirts starting from £50, while adult versions begin at £85, depending on the finish and fit.

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  • Argentina Away kit WC 26Getty Images

    Argentina Away Kit

    The away jersey draws from Argentina’s rich artistic heritage, featuring a distinct swirling blue graphic pattern inspired by the nation’s traditional motifs. Hints of white on a black base enhance the stylised lines, intricate floral swirls, and climbing plants, bringing the design to life in striking contrast. Etched onto the back of the neck is a bespoke “Argentina” motif sat in front of the Sol de Mayo, the national sun symbol. 

    Pricing for the new Argentina away kit is set at accessible levels across the range, with kids’ shirts starting from £50, while adult versions begin at £85, depending on the finish and fit.

    Shop Argentina World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

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