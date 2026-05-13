Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Adidas have refreshed Argentina’s iconic look with a modern take on the Albiceleste stripes. The 2026 home kit features a three-tone blue fading effect running through the sky-blue bands, subtly referencing the nation’s three World Cup triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022. It’s a clean, heritage-driven design that blends tradition with a contemporary edge, reinforced by the “1896” detail on the back neck to mark the AFA’s founding year. The result is a shirt that feels firmly rooted in Argentina’s footballing identity while celebrating the eras that shaped it.

Pricing for the new Argentina home kit is set at accessible levels across the range, with kids’ shirts starting from £50, while adult versions begin at £85, depending on the finish and fit.