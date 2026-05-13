Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Reigning world champions Argentina head into the 2026 World Cup with a fresh adidas home kit that celebrates their greatest moments while looking firmly to the future. The classic white and sky-blue stripes return with a modern twist - a three-tone gradient effect inspired by the nation’s three World Cup wins in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A subtle “1896” detail on the back neck marks the founding year of the Argentine Football Association, while navy accents on the shoulders and cuffs give the design a bold, refined finish.
adidas