Argentina FA dismisses claims president and treasurer ordered to testify in US court

On Wednesday, the Argentine Football Association firmly dismissed claims that Tapia and Toviggino were ordered to give evidence by United States courts.

Local media outlet Infobae initially reported that federal agents had detained both officials at John F. Kennedy Airport on Monday morning, shortly before they boarded a flight following the World Cup final.

The reports alleged that authorities requested the devices belonging to Tapia and that both men were questioned on the tarmac. However, the AFA have now publicly addressed the speculation, clarifying that the current legal summons are entirely directed at a third party rather than any of their executive figures.