‘Start to rethink things’ - Argentina boss reacts to Lionel Messi & Emi Martinez international retirement rumours as World Cup winners mull over options after 2026 final defeat

Upon returning to his hometown of Pujato following Argentina losing 1-0 against Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, Scaloni spoke to TyC Sports to dispel rumours. While most of the squad enjoyed an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires, Messi headed straight to Rosario.

When asked about social media theories regarding a viral speech from Messi, Scaloni replied: "I don't see networks. I know nothing. I have no idea what you are telling me." He firmly denied internal conflicts: "I can't believe what you are asking me. We are going another way, guys."

Scaloni added: "The important thing is that the boys have given their all, they have given a demonstration of character with this shirt and let's keep that. Hopefully tomorrow, when a player has to come to the National Team, he gives the same. Because it is a signal."