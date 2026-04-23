All the key ingredients are in place! This FC Bayern side is ready for the treble

Manager Vincent Kompany has instilled a system that works against opponents of all calibres, built on possession, pressing and man-marking. He has also established a well-drilled starting XI with a clear spine. While Serge Gnabry’s absence is frustrating, Jamal Musiala is the perfect replacement and is hitting form at just the right time.

Injuries have been few during the busy mid-season period: only Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof remain sidelined, both expected back soon. The rest of the first-team squad is fit, fresh and performing at a consistently high level under Kompany’s shrewd workload management. That cohesion was on display in their semi-final win over Leverkusen, where the team once again moved as a single, fluid unit.

Striker Harry Kane netted yet another goal, this time following a spectacular exchange involving Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah anchored a solid back line, while full-backs Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer quietly excelled. In the engine room, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic dictated the tempo with authority. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was largely a spectator in Leverkusen yet still produced a brilliant save midway through the second half.