Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Algeria’s 2026 World Cup kits arrive with a fresh sense of identity, leaning into cultural storytelling while keeping the clean, modern aesthetic fans expect from adidas. The new collection draws heavily from the nation’s landscape - particularly the sweeping Sahara dunes - giving the home shirt a look that feels unmistakably Algerian without straying into over-designed territory.

With bold green detailing, refined textures and thoughtful nods to heritage, the kits aim to connect players and supporters to a shared sense of home as they prepare for the journey to North America.

adidas

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