Morrison admits as much, with the former Palace striker - who was speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the source for betting sites reviews - telling GOAL when asked about the Blackburn academy graduate’s future: “I'll be honest with you, next summer he will be gone, for sure.

“Palace can't keep Adam Wharton without a shadow of doubt. If you've seen all these midfielders that are moving, Adam Wharton is just as good as all these midfielders. He'll be gone in the summer. I think they'll have another year.

“There were a lot of clubs that were interested in him anyway in the summer. But they can't afford to lose Adam Wharton when they already lost [Maxence] Lacroix and other big players.

“He'll be gone next summer. He's a top player and I've got so much time and admiration for him. So I know for a fact he won't be there in the summer. Even in January, I think teams will come knocking. But I don't think Palace will do business there. But next summer, I think the chairman already knows he won't be at that football club.”