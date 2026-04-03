How Abdukodir Khusanov bounced back to become Man City's new cult hero - and how he fits into the club's defence of the future

The fans' giddy excitement about the unassuming Uzbekistan international capable of bone-crunching tackles continued as the train, which soon began to resemble the last days of Rome, accelerated north. "The Uzbeks love him, he’s their Gareth Bale," came another remark.

And then there was a moment of appreciation for the people who had unearthed this gem from Lens and brought him to City for £31 million in January 2025: "What a job from our scouts!"

Khusanov has all the traits that English football fans love: Speed, aggression, power and passion. And when City have found themselves on the back foot in games, there have been fewer more thrilling sights than Khusanov chasing down his opponent and making a lunging challenge to win the ball back.