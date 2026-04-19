Cost of trophy failure: €40m wiped from Jude Bellingham’s valuation at Real Madrid as Vinicius Junior suffers the same fate amid silverware struggles

With Florentino Perez finally landing Kylian Mbappe to join an already star-studded roster, the squad appeared unstoppable. However, two years later, the trophy cabinet is looking remarkably bare, with only a UEFA Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup to show for their efforts.

The sporting disappointment has translated directly into a financial nightmare. Further compounded by their recent elimination from the Champions League quarter-finals at the hands of Bayern Munich and the reality of trailing Barcelona by nine points in La Liga, the Real Madrid squad has been devalued by a staggering €176 million (£153m/$207m), according to Transfermarkt. Key figures who were once considered untouchable assets are seeing their market prices slashed as the cost of failure becomes a reality for the Spanish giants.