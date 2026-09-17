Vinicius Jr. engaged! Real Madrid star and Virginia Fonseca reveal matching rings after one year of dating

The news broke when Virginia took to her Instagram account to share a definitive photo of the pair together. In the post, both the Real Madrid forward and the famous content creator are seen sporting matching rings on their fingers. Fonseca provided clarity to the image by explaining that, after a year of dating, they are now officially rocking engagement rings, signaling a long-term commitment between the two Brazilian stars.

Fonseca, who rose to prominence through her YouTube channel and has amassed a following of over 35 million, has become a permanent fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. She was notably present this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to watch Real Madrid secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

The engagement marks a high point in a relationship that has frequently dominated headlines, especially as the influencer has integrated her large entourage and her three children - Maria Alice, Maria Flor, and Jose Leonardo - into the player's domestic life in Madrid.



