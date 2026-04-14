'The sooner, the better' - Manuel Neuer confirms decision on Bayern Munich future is imminent as retirement question looms

The veteran shot-stopper, who remains a pivotal figure for the Bavarian giants, spoke openly about his situation ahead of a crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

"The sooner the better, to be honest - for me personally as well," Neuer told reporters when asked about his plans beyond the current campaign.

At 40 years of age, Neuer is entering the twilight of a storied career that has seen him redefine the role of the modern goalkeeper. Despite his age, his importance to the team has not waned, but the German international is aware that a resolution is needed for all parties involved. "I don't think it will take too much longer until I take heart and make a decision. And then, of course, there will be talks with the club," he added.