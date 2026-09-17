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Like father, like son! Christopher Samba’s 17-year-old son Floyd scores twice on Man City professional debut in 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich City
Samba leads the academy charge
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca used the third-round clash to showcase the depth of talent within the club's youth ranks, making ten changes from the side that defeated Manchester United. Among the fresh faces was Floyd, the son of former Blackburn Rovers stalwart Christopher Samba, who was one of two siblings currently in the City academy.
Tasked with leading the line in place of the rested Erling Haaland, the teenager looked at home immediately, linking play and showing the physical presence that defined his father's career, albeit in a more advanced role.
The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when fellow debutant Allan delivered a precise cross into the box. Samba displayed remarkable predatory instincts to meet the ball with a flicked header that left Daniel Grimshaw helpless. It was a moment of pure emotion for the youngster, marking a dream first appearance for the youngster that had the Etihad crowd chanting his name.
City did not have to wait long to double their advantage, with Ryan Cherki finding the back of the net just three minutes later.
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Total dominance at the Etihad
Any hopes of a Norwich comeback were extinguished just three minutes after the restart. Allan, who had been a constant threat on the wing, shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired a low effort past Grimshaw to score on his debut.
The Brazilian's strike epitomised the gulf in class between the Premier League champions and their Championship opponents. City continued to probe, with Nico O'Reilly and Rico Lewis controlling the tempo of the game in midfield, leaving the visitors chasing shadows in the Manchester rain.
The Samba beat continues
The headlines were secured in the 54th minute when Samba found the net for a second time. Receiving the ball from Rayan Ait-Nouri on the right side of the penalty area, the 17-year-old showed composure beyond his years to curl a delightful finish into the far corner. It was a goal that combined power and finesse, suggesting that the academy graduate has a massive future under Maresca's tutelage.
The manager opted to keep Samba on the pitch for the full duration, clearly hoping the striker could complete a historic hat-trick on his bow. Samba was not the only youngster to leave a lasting impression on the night. Ryan McAidoo, introduced as a substitute, rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute following a slick team move.
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Brighton await in the fourth round
The stadium announcer at the Etihad took great pleasure in informing the crowd that City would host Brighton in the fourth round, following the Seagulls' victory over Manchester United. With the international break approaching, Maresca will be delighted with how his fringe players and academy prospects stepped up to the plate. The Italian coach has successfully navigated a potentially tricky tie while resting his key stars for the upcoming Premier League clash against Sunderland.
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